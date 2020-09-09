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Gulf War Syndrome 60 Minute Broadcast 8/20/95
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8 views • September 09, 2020
I apologize for the poor quality of this video. The source recording is from an old VHS tape of which the lower portion of tape, the control track, had some damage resulting in the VCR inability to properly track.
None the less, I thought this would be an interesting video to view and contemplate retrospectively the subject discussed as well as the difference in the reporting characteristics of news media at the time versus current day news reporting.
I am not the owner of the original content as it was broadcast 8/20/1995. I am merely posting this video for the reason stated above. If the original content owner wishes, I will remove the video if required.
None the less, I thought this would be an interesting video to view and contemplate retrospectively the subject discussed as well as the difference in the reporting characteristics of news media at the time versus current day news reporting.
I am not the owner of the original content as it was broadcast 8/20/1995. I am merely posting this video for the reason stated above. If the original content owner wishes, I will remove the video if required.
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