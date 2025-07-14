JUDGE NAPOLITANO: 'TRUMP’S NAME IS ON THE EPSTEIN LIST – AND MOSSAD KNOWS IT'

"I think Trump's name is on the list. I think Mossad knows it. I think Mossad told their American stenographer, who happens to be the director of the CIA, who takes down and regurgitates everything Mossad told him… And I think that stenographer whispered it into the president's ear," Judge Andrew Napolitano claims.

🔥According to him, the White House is terrified this will come out, because "it will be the beginning of the end," no matter who controls Congress.



Epstein's pedo-business partner Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources told Daily Mail.

Waiting for a 12-hour video proof that she didn’t kill herself?