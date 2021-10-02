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Global food prices are at a level not seen for most of modern history this is why
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240 views • October 02, 2021
Author Frank DiMora connects the current news with Bible prophecy. In this video Frank makes the connection to the skyrocketing food prices he warned you about.
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