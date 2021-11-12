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PFIZER/FBI TO PUT DESSENTERS IN JAIL?? : TEXAS BORDER TO LOSE 59% OF ITS AGENTS!!!
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103 views • November 12, 2021
FRIDAY MORNING NEWS WRAP-UP NOV 12, 2021
---Pfizer CEO: People who spread ‘misinformation’ should be jailed – CIA & FBI are helping us
---Ted Cruz says Texas secession isn’t off the table if socialist Democrats and Marxist Biden regime get their destructive agenda passed
---More than half of Border Patrol agents could be fired for refusing covid jabs, leaving border wide open to endless invasion
BE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS.
[email protected]
WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...
STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!
STAND UP FOR AMERICA.
JESUS IS LORD!
“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."
---Pfizer CEO: People who spread ‘misinformation’ should be jailed – CIA & FBI are helping us
---Ted Cruz says Texas secession isn’t off the table if socialist Democrats and Marxist Biden regime get their destructive agenda passed
---More than half of Border Patrol agents could be fired for refusing covid jabs, leaving border wide open to endless invasion
BE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS.
[email protected]
WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...
STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!
STAND UP FOR AMERICA.
JESUS IS LORD!
“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."
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