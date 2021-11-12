PFIZER/FBI TO PUT DESSENTERS IN JAIL?? : TEXAS BORDER TO LOSE 59% OF ITS AGENTS!!!

FRIDAY MORNING NEWS WRAP-UP NOV 12, 2021---Pfizer CEO: People who spread ‘misinformation’ should be jailed – CIA & FBI are helping us---Ted Cruz says Texas secession isn’t off the table if socialist Democrats and Marxist Biden regime get their destructive agenda passed---More than half of Border Patrol agents could be fired for refusing covid jabs, leaving border wide open to endless invasionBE A DIGITAL SOLDIER! GET "MAD" MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!PLEASE SHARE THIS.WE SUPPORT ONLY NON VIOLENT CIVIL DISOBDIENCE/RESISTANCE!MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR WORDS AND PENS AND KEYBOARDS AND VIDEO CAMS. AND MOST OF ALL...STOP BEING SHEEPLE... THINK FOR YOURSELF!STAND UP FOR AMERICA.JESUS IS LORD!“Civil Resistance is a type of political action that relies on the use of non-violent methods. It is largely synonymous with certain other terms, including ‘non-violent action’, ‘non-violent resistance;, and ‘people power’. It involves a range of widespread and sustained activities that challenge a particular power, force, policy, or regime— hence the term ‘resistance’. The adjective ‘civil’ in this context denotes that which pertains to a citizen or society, implying that a movement’s goals are ‘civil’ in the sense of being widely shared in a society; and it denotes that the action concerned is non-military or non-violent in character."