© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Documentary on The PCR Test Deception is Banned on YouTube - Share this Film with Skeptics.
Follow
2
Share
Report
285 views • December 09, 2021
Film producer Rai Gbrym reached out to me last week about a new documentary he had just produced that exposes the fraud of the PCR test.
HealthImpactNews https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqP6LjdfFyhv/
HealthImpactNews https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqP6LjdfFyhv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.