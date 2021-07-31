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How Machiavelli Trolled the Elite with "The Prince"
Joe Jarvis
Joe Jarvis
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42 views • July 31, 2021
Niccolò Machiavelli did not write The Prince as a sincere gift to the Medici to try to win favor. He wrote it to expose the power tactics of the elite, and if he was lucky, lure some princes into tactical errors that would be their downfall.

We can use the same tactics online today to mock and trip-up the elite.

You can read The Prince free online here: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1232/1232-h/1232-h.htm

Be Like the Fox: Machiavelli In His World by Erica Benner (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3feoVNC

Join my email list so we can't get disconnected: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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elitepowertrollmachiavellithe prince
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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