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How Machiavelli Trolled the Elite with "The Prince"
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42 views • July 31, 2021
Niccolò Machiavelli did not write The Prince as a sincere gift to the Medici to try to win favor. He wrote it to expose the power tactics of the elite, and if he was lucky, lure some princes into tactical errors that would be their downfall.
We can use the same tactics online today to mock and trip-up the elite.
You can read The Prince free online here: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1232/1232-h/1232-h.htm
Be Like the Fox: Machiavelli In His World by Erica Benner (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3feoVNC
Join my email list so we can't get disconnected: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
We can use the same tactics online today to mock and trip-up the elite.
You can read The Prince free online here: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/1232/1232-h/1232-h.htm
Be Like the Fox: Machiavelli In His World by Erica Benner (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3feoVNC
Join my email list so we can't get disconnected: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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