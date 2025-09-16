2025-9-16 learning how to ferment

Ok, so, I am bringing you along for this journey, instead of making a video showing how to later on. The reason why I'm doing it this way this time, is to show you, that you can do it. Go to youtube, watch a series of videos about a topic, pray ahead of time and ask the Lord to show you what's actually important, vs all the stupid things people do. If you don't the Father, HE is that thing that is missing that you haven't found yet, and, when your ready to quit your life, and give Him your life to make with it what HE will, when HE comes to you, you'll know, everything will change and be wonderful and you will finally have peace, and feel, complete. (all that made possible by the death and resurrection of His son, to redeem you back to Himself) (don't become a religious person please, you have no idea what those churches are/really teach...just like you don't know what the govt really is, just like you don't know what the hospital's really are, or the doctors, just like you don't understand the system of law, lawyers, courts, judges, etc...nothing is on the up and up...so, please don't venture into the churches of the dead, and, hopefully I can save you some wasted years of learning everything wrong. God never told us to become christians, HE said, "come out from among them, and I will be your God, and you will become MY people.". HE said, "and I will write MY covenant into your heart, and you will become MY people.". (yeah, the same one that the world calls old, that one!) God's people are Israel! and Israel are a spiritual set apart people unto the Father, not the sandbox race. God looks at the spirit, not the race, so don't be fooled. God's children are all they who like abraham, will have the faith to come out to Him! forsaking all! and entering into this covenant by an offering of sacrifice. What sacrifice? your life! Keep it, and stay back in the safety and servitude of that place that you know all to well.......and........lose it! Or, lose it willingly for His sake! and embark on a spiritual journey with God, whom, by the time it is over, you won't be calling Him God anymore, but you will know Him as.......Father! and all the amazingness that comes with! And when that happens, you can pray, "Father, show me please.", and HE often times will, because, as your Father, HE wants the best for you, even if that best is not what you would estimate as "best". Obey His voice, there is a destination that HE will lead you to, if you have the courage to follow. Praise Yahuah!

Ok, so, I have a fermentation crock, I have red cabbage, chard, kale, and spinach........I chopped them up a little bit, but not as much as I saw in any video. I tossed them in a pot, and I added a few tsp's of canning salt. I filled with water, added the weight, filled the water seal, and wrote the date on a piece of tape on the outside. I have a ph tester, so I will test it in a few days to see if its working.

What did you learn from the multi video? Use a ph tester, you will want a 3.5ph range, but definitely under 4.5. What else? If you are planning on leaving it on the counter, you will probably want to start eating that huge pot of things before you actually get to day 20. What didn't it mention? ........what is max time that it can sit there for? who knows? The reason why I'm doing the video this way is so you just start to do something, and work it out for yourself. This goes that same with everything else.......solar...batteries...firewood, woodstoves.......your own water, pumps, grey water system......you can do it.......build an ark because you believe God, and be the noah that no one else will, and keep quiet about it, because most people will just give you a hard time and discourage you anyhow, so just live in faith to God, and let Him sort things out later on.





Ok, praise Yahuah!

