Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Donald Trump Is Needed In The Office Of The U.S. Presidency
channel image
TruthSeeker
730 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Thomas D. Klingenstein describes why Donald Trump is the only one and the right one for the presidency for these times. He explains the reasons and the differences between those who want to destroy America and those that love America.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/need-trump

Keywords
trumpdemocratsliberalsdonaldelectionpresidentamericaeviluswarusabidenjoeleftamericans2024wingdestructionhateradicalpresidencybrandonhatingconquering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket