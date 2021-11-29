Universal Basic Income

If somebody has access to your unique brain signature they would then be able to broadcast electromagnetic frequencies into your brain and body against your will to the extent that they could torture or enslave you from a distance without you ever knowing how they were and they would be able to do so by the following means:- They would transmit voice commands into your head and if you disobeyed those voice commands they would then transmit pain or disablement to you. We aught to disassemble and tear down all microwave transmitters now. We aught to disconnect all undersea fibre optic cables at the point where they come into our shores. We aught to do all of this in order to save ourselves from digital enslavement. I am already connected to the internet of bodies by a two way stream of low frequency electromagnetic energy and because of this two way connection I am being made to suffer to an extreme degree to the extent that I would prefer to be dead than have to endure this internet of bodies system.