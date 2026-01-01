BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MARIA FARMER DROPS BOMBSHELL 💣 ON LESLIE WEXNER AND THE EPSTEIN NETWORK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
312 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING: Maria Farmer Drops BOMBSHELL On LESLIE WEXNER & THE EPSTEIN NETWORK – Charlie Kirk Knew TOO


Maria Farmer – the original Epstein whistleblower who exposed the horrors – just went live with a must-hear message:

Leslie Wexner MUST be held accountable.


Release ALL CIA and State Department files on him – NOW.


She and Virginia Giuffre knew they were up against a "vast, intelligence-linked operation" using deception and extreme measures to protect itself.


And guess who shared that belief? Charlie Kirk.


Charlie saw the same shadows – a machine that would stop at nothing to bury the truth.


Maria: "I do not agree with everything... but the truth won't come out through conventional means."


This isn't coincidence. This is the deep web of power, money, and cover-ups tying Epstein, Wexner, and beyond.


Buckle up – the fortune's turning.


The system fears exposure more than anything – and they're terrified.


Watch Maria's full clip

We demand the files. We demand justice.

For Epstein victims. For Charlie Kirk.


Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1608806/maria-farmer-drops-bombshell-on-leslie-wexner-the-epstein-network/

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinleslie wexnermaria farmerworldwide child sex trafficking ringvirginia guiffre
