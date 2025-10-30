BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE RISE AND FALL OF AI: A PROPHETIC WARNING
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
139 views • 24 hours ago

Are we witnessing Bible prophecy unfolding before our very eyes? The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Neuralink, and transhumanism is transforming the world faster than we ever imagined. But could AI be paving the way for the Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast?


Check out my Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/c/LifeontheNarrowRoad


In this powerful lesson, we explore the shocking parallels between the ancient city of Ai in the Bible (Joshua 7-8) and the rise of AI today. The fall of Ai serves as a prophetic warning about trusting in human strength over God. And now, as we push the boundaries of technology, could we be repeating history—on a much larger scale?


Check out my Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/


🔥 What You Will Learn in This Video:

✅ The biblical history of Ai and why it became a heap of ruins (Joshua 7-8, Jeremiah 49:3)

✅ How AI, transhumanism, and Neuralink could fit into End Times prophecy

✅ Elon Musk’s shocking warning about AI and its potential for global control

✅ The Mark of the Beast connection (Revelation 13:16-17) and how AI may be a key factor

✅ The Antichrist and False Prophet – could they use technology to deceive the world?

✅ How superhero movies actually give us insight into the End Times!


⚠️ Is AI the Future… or a Biblical Warning?

The rapid development of AI, microchip implants, digital currency, and transhumanism is changing everything. Could we be heading toward the fulfillment of Revelation 13, where no one can buy or sell without the mark? Are we witnessing the groundwork being laid for global deception?


🔥 The battle is not over. As believers, we already know how this story ends—Jesus Christ is coming back to reign in victory!


#eternallife #ai #history #eternallife #endtimes

Keywords
spiritualgodholy spiritthe biblejesusbible studysermonstruthprophecychurchraptureend timeslast daysholyantichristdiscipleshipbible lessonfollower of christthe return of jesussharing the gospelwalking with jesushow to live a godly lifeliving a christian lifeheart driveheartbeat of god
