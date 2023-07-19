Create New Account
🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: More examples of DOJ blocking the investigation.
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed.



