🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: More examples of DOJ blocking the investigation.

🚨BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed.
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1681731749087432704?s=20
