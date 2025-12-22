Washington Pushes AI and Cell-Tower Expansion while Eliminating Local Control – Comments by Dr. Mark Trozzi

Right now a concerted push from the Federal Government to remove possibilities for local resistance against AI and cell-towers is underway. On Dec. 11th 2025 US-President Trump signed his 219th Executive Order of this year aimed at getting rid of all state laws that are not in line with the Federal Governments AI promoting agenda. In terms of cell-tower expansion Americans now are facing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) who are pushing to “free towers and other wireless infrastructure from unlawful regulatory burdens.” with their rule-change proposal titled “Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments”. In parallel Congress has passed H.R. 2289, a bill that prohibits states from regulating placement and construction of wireless transmitters if these regulations prohibit the provision, enhancement and improvement of personal wireless service. Also canceling of wireless transmitters due to environmental concerns is explicitly made unlawful with H.R. 2289 as long as the transmitters operate within the FCC threshold values which are fraudulently only based on thermal effects. This is a frontal assault on human wellbeing and freedom! H.R. 2289 is on its way to the Senate for final vote. The sources below provide more empowering information to confront your Senator with in the holiday season.