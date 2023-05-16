Donald Trump Exonerated, FBI Devastated — Again

Four years and millions of dollars later, the long-awaited Durham Report on the FBI’s investigation into the Trump-Russia collusion hoax is finally released. The report confirms the tragic reality of a conspiratorial collaboration between FBI officials and the Hillary Clinton campaign designed to destroy Trump. Also, while the Biden administration intends to shackle fossil-fueled power plants with crippling new restrictions on their carbon dioxide emissions, farmers across the Corn Belt are waking up and pushing back; and Joe Biden labels white supremacy the country's greatest domestic threat, despite all available crime data indicating no such thing.In the second half of the show, host Paul Dragu and TNA magazine contributor Selwyn Duke discuss the insane reparations movement gaining momentum, and The John Birch Society’s Lisa von Geldern discusses the JBS’s upcoming Leadership Conference.





