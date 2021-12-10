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Bringing It All Together: 5G, The Shot, Censorship & Control - Time To Smash It All
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93 views • December 10, 2021
If you aren't seeing it yet, you will in this episode. You'll see exactly how 5g and the shot are working together to control the masses, and the censorship that is occurring now is going to ramp up. Right now, it's happening on social media and through the Mockingbird media, but they are already working on imprisoning dissidents and if we don't put a stop to it, they will be killing them just like they are killing the unsuspecting sheep that walk in and want their euthanasia shot, fraudulently referred to as a "vaccine."
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bringing-it-all-together-5g-the-shot-censorship-control-time-to-smash-it-all-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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