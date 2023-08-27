Have you noticed all the worldwide fires in 2023? Have you smelled the smoke? Why are all these fires occurring? Are they caused by lightning and stoked by high winds or from geoengineering? Are the fires from God? Does human stupidity play a part in our destruction? Let's examine Jeremiah 21 and see if God warned us about these end time's fires.

David Wilkerson 2009 Fires Prophecy: "For ten years I have been warning about a thousand fires coming to New York City. It will engulf the whole megaplex, including areas of New Jersey and Connecticut. Major cities all across America will experience riots and blazing fires — such as we saw in Watts, Los Angeles, years ago. There will be riots and fires in cities worldwide. There will be looting—including Times Square, New York City. What we are experiencing now is not a recession, not even a depression. We are under God’s wrath.

In Psalm 11 it is written, “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (v. 3). God is judging the raging sins of America and the nations. He is destroying the secular foundations."

Is it time for the fires?

