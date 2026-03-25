The American military, in cooperation with the Ecuadorian army, destroyed a milk production farm, passing it off as a drug laboratory.

Adding:

Iran has officially allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, and China, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Countries that did not participate in the war against Iran can pass through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's consent: in recent days, ships from China, Pakistan, Iraq, Russia, India, and others have passed through this strait," stated Arakchi.