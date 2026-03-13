BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MEDICAL FREEDOM, MAID, AND AI SURVEILLANCE: A GLOBAL TURNING POINT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 2 days ago

Debates over medical freedom, government authority, and digital surveillance are intensifying around the world. From COVID-era mandates to emerging AI technologies that challenge privacy, many people are asking who ultimately controls their health decisions, personal data, and fundamental rights.


In a notable cultural shift, journalists, lawmakers, and citizens are revisiting the consequences of pandemic-era policies. Australian television host Karl Stefanovic recently issued a public apology for promoting COVID vaccine messaging without questioning government mandates, fueling broader calls for media accountability and open scientific debate.


Meanwhile, Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program is drawing international scrutiny as the country approaches 100,000 assisted suicide cases. Disability advocates, mental health professionals, and human rights organizations warn that expanding assisted death beyond terminal illness could place vulnerable populations at risk, particularly those facing poverty, isolation, or inadequate healthcare.


Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen also examines a landmark ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which found Peru responsible for forced sterilization campaigns that violated women’s bodily autonomy. The decision highlights the enduring importance of informed consent, medical ethics, and reproductive rights.


At the same time, new consumer technologies are raising mass surveillance concerns. Reports reveal that footage captured by Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses may be reviewed by overseas contractors to train artificial intelligence systems, prompting privacy advocates to warn that everyday devices could expose sensitive personal and financial information.


Despite promises of an AI-driven future, public skepticism is growing. New polling shows artificial intelligence among the least trusted technologies in America, reflecting rising concerns about privacy, automation, and corporate power.


As debates over medical autonomy, assisted dying policies, AI regulation, and digital surveillance accelerate, many believe the world is approaching a pivotal moment—one where citizens are demanding greater transparency, accountability, and protection of human rights.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
10 Common foods you should never eat raw

10 Common foods you should never eat raw

Laura Harris
Lockdown fallout: Study reveals devastating developmental delays in toddlers and mental health crisis in school-aged children

Lockdown fallout: Study reveals devastating developmental delays in toddlers and mental health crisis in school-aged children

Patrick Lewis
Texas Governor Directs Review of Chinese-Made Medical Device Cybersecurity

Texas Governor Directs Review of Chinese-Made Medical Device Cybersecurity

Patrick Lewis
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your thyroid medication ignores what your body actually needs

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your thyroid medication ignores what your body actually needs

Jacob Thomas
Study finds surge in AI use in scientific papers but little disclosure by researchers

Study finds surge in AI use in scientific papers but little disclosure by researchers

Laura Harris
NASA&#8217;s Van Allen Probe A plunges to Earth, closing a chapter on radiation belt mysteries critical for moon missions

NASA’s Van Allen Probe A plunges to Earth, closing a chapter on radiation belt mysteries critical for moon missions

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy