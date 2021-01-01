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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Lawyer Lays Out Path To Victory January 6th
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552 views • January 01, 2021
Constitutional Lawyer Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out what he sees as President Trump's best path to challenging the fraudulent results of the 2020 Presidential Election and secure his rightful victory / second term as Commander in Chief.
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