BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE FINAL REFUTATION OF VIROLOGY
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
368 views • June 03, 2021
Mirror - Original Upload here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-final-refutal-of-virology_qI429ODGLmoRotN.html
Share this everywhere!

The final refutal of virology. English version.
Narrated in English by Heather Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 )

Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.

Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.

I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.

I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.

Video author:
Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.
1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1945. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1947. https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.47.3.275
3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291340/
4. DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f

https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html
Keywords
vaccinationsvirologycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Patrick Lewis
What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

Coco Somers
A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

Ava Grace
Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy