How Russia deals with Immigrant Bad Behaviour

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This is how such situations had to be dealt with, and end in deportations
In Blagoveshchensk, a group of migrants from Central Asia kicked local teenagers off the football (soccer) field.
Justice was restored by the SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit) of the Rosguardia (National Guard)🤷🏼♂️
Source @R&U Videos