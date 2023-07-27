Create New Account
How Russia deals with Immigrant Bad Behaviour
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

This is how such situations had to be dealt with, and end in deportations

In Blagoveshchensk, a group of migrants from Central Asia kicked local teenagers off the football (soccer) field.

Justice was restored by the SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit) of the Rosguardia (National Guard)🤷🏼‍♂️

Source @R&U Videos

immigrants national guard sobr

