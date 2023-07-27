How Russia deals with Immigrant Bad Behaviour

This is how such situations had to be dealt with, and end in deportations
In Blagoveshchensk, a group of migrants from Central Asia kicked local teenagers off the football (soccer) field.
Justice was restored by the SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit) of the Rosguardia (National Guard)🤷🏼♂️
Source @R&U Videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.