Bloomberg Analyst: Evergrande’s Debt Crisis Will Bring In Systemic Risk

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9/9/2021 Bloomberg analyst Rebecca Choon: Evergrande’s debt crisis will bring in systemic risk for the credit market. Their broad network of suppliers, subcontractors and banks will be hugely impacted too.