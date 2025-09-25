BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trojan Trump Ai BEAST System | Charlie Kirk Psyop Part 3, False Light | Taking us to WAR
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
110 views • 2 days ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Trojan Trump and the Ai BEAST System | False Light Christians

VCAST covers the Charlie Kirk memorial / false flag damage control, rise of the Beast System part 77, pump and dump money magic playbook to reduce USA Inc’s debt, Ai as the savior test run in Albania (creepy), TikTok’s new USA Inc controllers (1984), who really controls Trump, taking us to war / civil war evidence, breaking up USA Inc. into UN zones (why civil war), Israels satanic blood sacrifice according to a professor, and more. Do you have eyes to see the false light demonic agenda? Elon and Trump make up during the Charlie Kirk event with their demonic hand signals. Is Elon the False Prophet and are you watching WWE? Last, we cover the true meaning of Romans 13 and honoring a righteous government. Are we really watching that SATAN has but a short time?


Keywords
false flagcharlie kirkbeast systemai godeodmotblucifer worshipred gun flag lawsfalse christian light
