The militants of the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to publicize the gravity of their situation in the area of the city of Soledar





The Armed Forces constantly suffer losses. When they asked for fire support, their own artillery hit them.





They refused to take their positions. For this, their commanders gave the order to disarm them and leave them in the trenches, and to shoot them if they left, adding that they would come out of there only dead