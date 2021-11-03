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DR. ARDIS AND DR. CARRIE MADEJ LEARN FROM KAREN KINGSTON, WHAT'S REALLY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINES!
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835 views • November 03, 2021
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Dr. Ardis and Dr. Carrie Madej learn from Karen Kingston, what's REALLY in the C19 vaccines! https://rumble.com/vo8nth-dr.-ardis-and-dr.-carrie-madej-learn-from-karen-kingston-whats-really-in-th.html
Quote: "OMG!! Must Watch and Share!! Dr. Ardis and Dr. Carrie Madej learn from Karen Kingston, what's REALLY in the C19 vaccines!"
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The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Dr. Ardis and Dr. Carrie Madej learn from Karen Kingston, what's REALLY in the C19 vaccines! https://rumble.com/vo8nth-dr.-ardis-and-dr.-carrie-madej-learn-from-karen-kingston-whats-really-in-th.html
Quote: "OMG!! Must Watch and Share!! Dr. Ardis and Dr. Carrie Madej learn from Karen Kingston, what's REALLY in the C19 vaccines!"
-
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
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