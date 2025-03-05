BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Robot Randomly Attacks Person - Evil Robots Will Be Taking Over
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
217 followers
202 views • 1 month ago

A humanoid robot at a Chinese festival, (February 21, 2025), malfunctioned, charging at a crowd and sparking fresh concerns about AI safety. While organizers dismissed it as a "robotic failure," the incident is part of a growing trend of AI malfunctions, from factory mishaps to drones attacking operators.


Humanoids are general-purpose, bipedal robots modeled after the human form factor and designed to work alongside humans to augment productivity. They're capable of learning and performing a variety of tasks, such as grasping an object, moving a container, loading or unloading boxes, and more.

current eventseviladvanced technologyhumanoidsrandom attacksartificial intelligent robotics
