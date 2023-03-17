How to Become a Saint - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.79 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 16, 2023





God wants us all to be saints but how could that be possible? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, lets us know what it takes to become a saint (it might be easier than you think!) and then shares the story of Fr. Bryce Lungren, the Cowboy Priest of Wyoming, who has his own unique way of helping his congregation to become holy.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 79: How to Become a Saint





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESlRHlRXwsw



