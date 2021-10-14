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Rally for Medical Freedom in Mississippi -- October 9, 2021-- Speakers Listed in Video Notes
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10 views • October 14, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/rally-for-medical-freedom-in-mississippi/. SPEAKERS:
2:41:00-Del Bigtree, 1:58:00-Dr. Duke Pesta, 2:07:00-Tammy Clark, 28:43-Andy Gibson, 56:00-KevinJenkins, 1:20:10-MaryJoPerry, 1:34:10-Mississippi Freedom Caucus, 1:50:30-Darin Gaub
Freedom families in Mississippi gathered on Saturday, Oct. 9th at the state capitol to unite in holding the line against medical mandates.
#Rally4FreedomMS
2:41:00-Del Bigtree, 1:58:00-Dr. Duke Pesta, 2:07:00-Tammy Clark, 28:43-Andy Gibson, 56:00-KevinJenkins, 1:20:10-MaryJoPerry, 1:34:10-Mississippi Freedom Caucus, 1:50:30-Darin Gaub
Freedom families in Mississippi gathered on Saturday, Oct. 9th at the state capitol to unite in holding the line against medical mandates.
#Rally4FreedomMS
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