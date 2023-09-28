Create New Account
THE PHANTOM & THE WITCH'S CURSE: A Trailer about my Phantom of the Opera sequel and finale!
THE PHANTOM & THE WITCH'S CURSE: Book Trailer about my Phantom of the Opera sequel and finale! There are a total of 76 images in my 2-part Phantom of the Opera series. Here are some brought to life. Details, Trailers, Reviews and Amazon links at: http://LifeAfterPhantom.com

franceparisromanceoperaericgerard butlerphantomlove storysamanthaparanormal romancephantom of the operalife after phantomopera garniergaston lerouxfrancisco kiss

