Darren Beattie On UFO FEAR Psyop Pro-Ukraine DOD Will Lobby For INCREASE In Military Funding

Stew Peters Show





June 8, 2023





Without any evidence a DOD whistleblower is claiming the U.S. government is reverse engineering extraterrestrial vehicles.

Revolver News founder Darren Beattie is here to talk about recent UFO claims.

If federal whistleblowers are leaking highly classified information why haven’t they been arrested?

DOD whistleblower David Charles Grusch claims the Pentagon, other nations, and defense contractors have recovered fragments of exotic origin that are from non-human intelligence.

However, when making these claims his body language seemed odd and untruthful.

January 6th whistleblowers are being treated far worse than David Charles Grusch who claims to be revealing top secret information.

There are very dark secrets in American history and those involved understand you never talk about it because it puts your life in mortal danger.

The fact that every other conspiracy theory is censored and maligned by corporate media but this conspiracy theory has been given the green light is odd.

This is likely a distraction designed to get Americans believing a particular narrative.

This news may be an effort to intimidate the Chinese by making them think we have more powerful weapons they do not know about.

Another theory is that these recent UFO sightings are Chinese or Russian drones designed to test American readiness and preparedness.

This could also be used to gin up fear in an attempt to enhance Pentagon budgets for more military programs.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sz4cs-darren-beattie-on-ufo-fear-psyop-pro-ukraine-dod-will-lobby-for-increase-in.html