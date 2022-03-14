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Humanitarian disaster in Mariupol - woman appeals to Zelenskiy
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20 views • March 14, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Excuse the text at the top - I know the video could be taken and misrepresented as to which side is doing what. (https://t.me/inessas100/448)
☦️ Praying that everyone makes it out alright.
By last observation - Ukrainian nationalists are holding their own civilians hostage. (https://t.me/inessas100/383)”
☦️ Praying that everyone makes it out alright.
By last observation - Ukrainian nationalists are holding their own civilians hostage. (https://t.me/inessas100/383)”
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