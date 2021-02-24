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Overnight groceries prices TRIPLE -Dream
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508 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Our Lord has been warning us to stock up supplies for some time now. Lovingly telling us in many ways disasters
are on their way and depression will hit, be ready in every way you can. We will be here so please listen to these warnings and stock up and seek the face of our Lord and obey him! If you do not know who Yesu/Jesus Christ is call out his name and he will save your soul today.
If you desire prayer, please contact me on Facebook. Blessings
Ruby
New dream from Merner 5-21: Last night I had a dream about many folks walking, with their bags or backpacks. Many of the folks could not walk certain places, they can to blocked the roads and only the ones they left open, this was large cities it seemed in the dream. Many folks just could not afford gasoline the prices had gone up really high. It seems like they were frustrated and had to walk many places.
Thank to you to Merner for sharing her dream.
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Our Lord has been warning us to stock up supplies for some time now. Lovingly telling us in many ways disasters
are on their way and depression will hit, be ready in every way you can. We will be here so please listen to these warnings and stock up and seek the face of our Lord and obey him! If you do not know who Yesu/Jesus Christ is call out his name and he will save your soul today.
If you desire prayer, please contact me on Facebook. Blessings
Ruby
New dream from Merner 5-21: Last night I had a dream about many folks walking, with their bags or backpacks. Many of the folks could not walk certain places, they can to blocked the roads and only the ones they left open, this was large cities it seemed in the dream. Many folks just could not afford gasoline the prices had gone up really high. It seems like they were frustrated and had to walk many places.
Thank to you to Merner for sharing her dream.
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