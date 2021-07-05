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Deep Underground Base Details (DUMBS)
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665 views • July 05, 2021
This is not mine.
It is for educational purposes only.
I do not profit from it.
See full video & credit to B2T. show
part two link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GreGbz3OyTg
https://s3.wasabisys.com/public-videos/play.html#c=2031%20Truth%20ChanneL&;v=2031%20Truth%20ChanneL/human_cloning_center_LOCATION_los_angeles_California-HNY20mPAzwc
NESARA/GESARA UPDATE 2021
https://drcharlieward.com/the-weekly-catch-up-with-mel-k
The Office of Donald J. Trump
https://www.45office.com
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
It is for educational purposes only.
I do not profit from it.
See full video & credit to B2T. show
part two link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GreGbz3OyTg
https://s3.wasabisys.com/public-videos/play.html#c=2031%20Truth%20ChanneL&;v=2031%20Truth%20ChanneL/human_cloning_center_LOCATION_los_angeles_California-HNY20mPAzwc
NESARA/GESARA UPDATE 2021
https://drcharlieward.com/the-weekly-catch-up-with-mel-k
The Office of Donald J. Trump
https://www.45office.com
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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