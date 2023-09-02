FAB-500M62 with UMPC on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Urozhayne, Zaporozhye region
64 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
The use of FAB-500M62 with UMPC on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Urozhayne, Zaporozhye region
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos