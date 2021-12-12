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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - Video Part Two
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21 views • December 12, 2021
This study takes an in depth look at the key to reading and understanding the Book of Revelation. It digs into the timeline hidden in Revelation and shows how the 7th seal kicks off the 7 trumpet judgments and the 7 vial/bowl judgments. Many graphic charts are used throughout the study.
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