Know Your Water

The Truth About Tap Water and How to Purify It
In this episode of The Reality of Health, I dive deep into the importance of clean water and the detrimental effects of drinking contaminated tap water. I'll share alarming findings from a report by the Environmental Working Group, showing how tap water contains hazardous contaminants. Plus, you'll learn various methods to filter and purify your own water at home, from reverse osmosis systems to trace minerals and even DIY terracotta pot filters. Stay tuned to discover how to control what you consume and improve your health through better water choices!
00:00 Introduction to Water Health
00:51 The Importance of Water Quality
01:47 Bottled Water vs. Tap Water
03:05 Contaminants in Tap Water
07:35 PFAS and Other Harmful Chemicals
18:09 Purifying Your Water at Home
19:56 Choosing the Right Water Filtration System
20:03 Aqua TRU: My Personal Choice
22:43 Zero Water: An Affordable Alternative
23:53 Portable Water Filtration Solutions
25:56 DIY Terracotta Pot Water Filter
27:49 Adding Essential Minerals to Your Water
28:59 The Benefits of Structured Seawater
32:51 Enhancing Water with Analemma Wand
35:37 Sun-Charged Water: A Simple Method
36:28 Final Thoughts on Water Filtration and Mineralization