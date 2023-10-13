Create New Account
AA_IB_308_Happy_Friday_the_13th
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published Friday

Tonight I will discuss the coincidental appearance of sleeper cells across the globe and the invasion at the southern border.  I’ll also take a trip down memory lane and delve into Halloween fun and discuss some spooky movies. 


#Israel #Hamas #PsyOp #SleeperCells #Muslim #MiddleEast #Palestine #FridayThe13th #Halloween #SpookyMovies #Horror


