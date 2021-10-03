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'Six Minutes, Six Days or Six Weeks' - Biden Vows Deal (666?) Oct. 1, 2021
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160 views • October 03, 2021
President Biden: It doesn't matter whether it's in 6 minutes 6 days or 6 weeks, we're going to get it done.
President Biden vowed to get the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed after meeting with House Democrats at the Capitol.
Out of all the things that could have been said, out of all the minutes that could have been picked, out of all the days that could have been picked, out of all the weeks that could have been picked, why choose to say 6 minutes 6 days and 6 weeks?
President Biden vowed to get the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed after meeting with House Democrats at the Capitol.
Out of all the things that could have been said, out of all the minutes that could have been picked, out of all the days that could have been picked, out of all the weeks that could have been picked, why choose to say 6 minutes 6 days and 6 weeks?
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