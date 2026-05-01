Senator Ron Johnson reveals the not-so-rare and minor side effects uncovered by the new COVID vaccine safety monitoring method.

93 views • Yesterday

She proposed a newer method that corrected for this issue, and when applied, it uncovered dozens of statistically significant adverse event signals that were not being detected by the standard system...

Dr. Anna Szarfman warned early in 2021 that the FDA’s existing system could hide safety signals due to a flaw called masking.

Senator Ron Johnson reveals the not-so-rare and minor side effects uncovered by the new COVID vaccine safety monitoring method.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.