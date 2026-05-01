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Senator Ron Johnson reveals the not-so-rare and minor side effects uncovered by the new COVID vaccine safety monitoring method.
• Bell’s palsy
• Cardiac failure
• Acute left ventricular failure
• Agonal rhythm (severe end-of-life arrhythmia)
• Pulmonary infarction
• Cerebral artery occlusion
• Aortic stenosis
• Sudden cardiac death
• Hypertensive emergency
• Basal ganglia stroke
Dr. Anna Szarfman warned early in 2021 that the FDA’s existing system could hide safety signals due to a flaw called masking.
She proposed a newer method that corrected for this issue, and when applied, it uncovered dozens of statistically significant adverse event signals that were not being detected by the standard system...
[Vigilant Fox]
@AwkwardMama