Left Accuses SCOTUS of Election Interference | Steve Gruber
Published 21 hours ago

Left Accuses SCOTUS of Election Interference | The Steve Gruber Show

The left is trying to argue that the Supreme Court is interfering in the 2024 presidential election. The left is always accusing their opponents of doing what they are doing.



election interferencesteve gruberscotus decisionreal america voice

