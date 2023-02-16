Create New Account
If the HARVEST has BEGUN, are YOU the wheat or the chaff?
Faithful Lamb
Published 16 hours ago

He will gather together the wheat in His garner but the chaff will blow away or burn with unquenchable fire.

Repent, turn away from sin. Accept Jesus. Obey God. Earnestly remember who you are before the silver cord of life is cut.

www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com

