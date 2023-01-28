https://gettr.com/post/p26g2ucf867

01/24/2023 Mao Ben: The work intensity and dedication of fellow fighters in the 3C office are unparalleled. They relied not only on their physical strength, but also on their faith in the cause of exterminating the CCP. Mr. Miles Guo’ endless energy is beyond normal people’s capacity.





01/24/2023 猫本：3C办公室的战友们的工作强度和敬业程度都是无与伦比的。他们靠的不仅是身体，还有对灭共事业的信仰。郭先生有无穷的精力，非常人所能达到。





