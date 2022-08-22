The October Surprise

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Daily thoughts about how we are blindly marching towards tyranny.
https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-08-18/Canadian-crypto-exchanges-begin-to-enforce-annual-net-buy-limits-on-the-majority-of-cryptocurrencies.html
https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/the-crisis-brewing-in-china-is-likely-to-affect-everyone-11661100641651.html
https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-08-17/Russia-is-looking-into-its-own-gold-standard-after-LBMA-ban.html
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/podcast-episode/study-shows-increasing-fear-of-china-tensions-possibility-of-war/nr16u8eq4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOMVDkI9S34
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/22/us-and-south-korea-begin-largest-military-drills-for-years-as-north-ramps-up-tensions
https://www.yahoo.com/now/wall-street-bears-revenge-7-233016940.html
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-inflation-covid-health-2f23aa3df0f2f6916ad458785dd52c59
https://www.the-sun.com/news/6048022/putins-inner-circle-fear-coup-rogue-agents-resistance-fighters/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/as-attacks-mount-in-crimea-kremlin-faces-rising-domestic-pressures/ar-AA10SoGz
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11132663/Nearly-3-4-Americans-think-headed-WRONG-direction-Biden.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tiktok-and-meta-ban-self-described-misogynist-andrew-tate/ar-AA10ULz3