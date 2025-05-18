BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ベルトコンベアに乗せられないように【ターボ癌】
36 followers
9 views • 10 hours ago

宗像久男先生『最先端栄養療法で、日本から、がんは5年で消滅する！？』 統合医学医師の会公開講演会ワールドフォーラム2011年8月連携企画



打たないこと、打たせないこと

https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1906122174664225111



お金、お金、お金

https://x.com/Tamama0306/status/1445231381924040707



ファイザー社の取締役が大腸がんの増加を認め、研究の驚くべき関連性を明らかに。

https://x.com/marukomaru777/status/1882578715630256426


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


無農薬野菜プロデューサー甲村規夫氏「人参ジュースの実演指導とガン治癒の実体験！」ワールドフォーラム2016年9月

