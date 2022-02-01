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Meekness ~ Brother Christopher 1-2-2022
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10 views • January 03, 2022
Just One of Many Scriptures Brother Christopher Touched on:
Zephaniah 2:3 Seek ye the LORD, All Ye Meek of The Earth, which have wrought his judgment; Seek Righteousness, Seek Meekness: It May Be Ye Shall Be Hid in The Day of the LORD’S Anger.
No Pre-Tribulation Rapture Here !!
We All need To Seek The Meekness of God in This Present Time. May God Bless his Word to Your Hearts.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Zephaniah 2:3 Seek ye the LORD, All Ye Meek of The Earth, which have wrought his judgment; Seek Righteousness, Seek Meekness: It May Be Ye Shall Be Hid in The Day of the LORD’S Anger.
No Pre-Tribulation Rapture Here !!
We All need To Seek The Meekness of God in This Present Time. May God Bless his Word to Your Hearts.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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