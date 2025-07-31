BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
War on Iran: The Rule, Not Exception, of US Foreign Policy
The Prisoner
10039 followers
2
24 hours ago

“The premeditated nature of Washington’s war of aggression against Iran and the way throughout which “negotiations” were used to lower the guard of targeted nations as well as portray the US as an arbiter rather than an aggressor, serve as a warning to nations like Russia and China faced with similar US policies of encirclement and containment.”

US Congress - U.S. Foreign Aid to Israel: Overview and Developments since October 7, 2023:

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/RL33222

Business Insider - Israel's top ballistic missile shield proved itself against Iran. Now, a next-gen update is on the way (Jun. 2025):

https://www.businessinsider.com/new-interceptor-coming-israel-top-ballistic-missile-defense-proven-iran-2025-6

ABC News - Trump tells ABC Israel strikes on Iran 'excellent' and warns 'more to come' (Jun. 14, 2025):

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-tells-abc-israel-strikes-iran-excellent-warns/story?id=122807155

Israel Hayom - US refueled Israeli jets throughout Iran war (Jun. 26, 2025):

https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/06/26/us-refueled-israeli-jets-throughout-iran-war/

Or: https://archive.ph/Xnahl

Middle East Eye - Israel and US modified F-35s to enable Iran attack without refuelling, sources say (Jun 14, 2025):

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-and-us-modified-f-35-jets-enable-iran-attack-without-refuelling-sources-say

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

Times of Israel - In historic campaign across Syria, IDF says it destroyed 80% of Assad regime’s military (Dec. 10, 2024):

https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-says-it-has-stuck-over-320-targets-in-syria-taking-out-70-of-army-capabilities/

Where to Find Brian's Work:


Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: / brianjberletic

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: / landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

iranisraelusanwo
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

