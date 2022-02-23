© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Medical Tyranny Chapter in the Advanced Battlefield Tactics Handbook
Follow
1
Share
Report
155 views • February 23, 2022
WW3 has begun. You are the target.
Excerpts from article: https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/02/20/the-medical-tyranny-chapter-in-the-advanced-battlefield-tactics-handbook/
“...Is it really that difficult to recognize that the “CovID-19” scam is simply the latest offensive, designed and being used to weaken and eventually bring about the defeat of the U.S. and U.K. during the next phase of WW3?
Do you really believe that dementia Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election?
And what about Brexit? How could it take almost 4 years for the British politicians to plug a £60,000,000/day hole in the public trough, after the people made it crystal clear they would no longer tolerate the migrant invasion and/or being ruled from Brussels? ...”
For the answer to these burning questions and more, read the full blog at:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/02/20/the-medical-tyranny-chapter-in-the-advanced-battlefield-tactics-handbook/
NEED to know… https://christs.net/
Excerpts from article: https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/02/20/the-medical-tyranny-chapter-in-the-advanced-battlefield-tactics-handbook/
“...Is it really that difficult to recognize that the “CovID-19” scam is simply the latest offensive, designed and being used to weaken and eventually bring about the defeat of the U.S. and U.K. during the next phase of WW3?
Do you really believe that dementia Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election?
And what about Brexit? How could it take almost 4 years for the British politicians to plug a £60,000,000/day hole in the public trough, after the people made it crystal clear they would no longer tolerate the migrant invasion and/or being ruled from Brussels? ...”
For the answer to these burning questions and more, read the full blog at:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/02/20/the-medical-tyranny-chapter-in-the-advanced-battlefield-tactics-handbook/
NEED to know… https://christs.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.