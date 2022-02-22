T Y R A N T .

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noun
a cruel and oppressive ruler.
Friends, I was in some measure of agony over this today, these tyrants are now so openly waging WAR against their own people, just as Biden is doing here with the open border. These are just a few of my thoughts.