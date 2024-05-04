EPOCH TV | Exposing Communist Infiltration of the Church: Eric Metaxas

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov · Exposing Communist Infiltration of the Church: Eric Metaxas. 𝗜𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮 "𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗮𝗻" 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺?
"Anybody who uses the term Christian Nationalism, that's the devil's term for actual Christians," says Eric Metaxas
