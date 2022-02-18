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And We Know - House of CARDS. Rank & File TESTIFYING. Many GAVE UP. Many are FALLING! PRAY!
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141 views • February 18, 2022
LT of And We Know. 02.16.2022
This intro from last year is still relevant… we will touch on some of what is going on in Canada, update on Russia and Ukraine, but really enjoy the play in front of us.. SPYGATE… HILLary and Obama… oh it just gets so good… while some from big cities like Boston continue to impose fear… we pray and watch as our hope is that God shows us something more biblical than we could ever imagine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv3ay6-2.16.22-house-of-cards.-rank-and-file-testifying-many-gave-up.-many-are-fal.html
This intro from last year is still relevant… we will touch on some of what is going on in Canada, update on Russia and Ukraine, but really enjoy the play in front of us.. SPYGATE… HILLary and Obama… oh it just gets so good… while some from big cities like Boston continue to impose fear… we pray and watch as our hope is that God shows us something more biblical than we could ever imagine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv3ay6-2.16.22-house-of-cards.-rank-and-file-testifying-many-gave-up.-many-are-fal.html
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